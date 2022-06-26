Several large explosions hit Kyiv on Sunday morning in a bid to intimidate Ukraine ahead of international summits in the coming days, according to the capital's mayor.

Vitali Klitschko said at least two residential buildings were hit.

Rescue teams were at the scene battling flames and helping civilians from the rubble, and said at least one person was injured.

Footage distributed by Emergency Services of Ukraine showed rescue groups inside a building searching for those who might trapped in the ruins.

Ukraine Member of Parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko wrote on Telegram that "according to prelim data 14 missiles were launched against Kyiv region and Kyiv".

Before Sunday's early morning attack, Kyiv had not faced any such Russian airstrikes since June 5.

The strikes happened as leaders of the world's most "advanced" economies - the G7 - meet in Bavaria where Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to pledge further financial support for Ukraine over the coming days and call on fellow leaders to do more to help Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address the leaders as the conflict enters what he called "an emotionally difficult stage."

Also on Sunday morning, the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that m ost Ukrainian forces have likely withdrawn from their remaining defensive positions in the Donbas city of Sievierodonetsk, after it was earlier reported Russian forces have now taken full control of the city.

The capture of Sievierodonetsk is Russia's biggest victory since it captured the city of Mariupol last month.

In a statement on Sunday morning, the MoD said Moscow's capture of Sievierodonetsk was a "significant achievement" for Russia.

"In April 2022, Russia revised its immediate campaign plan from aiming to occupy the majority of Ukraine, to a more focused offensive in the Donbas," the MoD said."Russia’s capture of the city is a significant achievement within this reduced objective.

"The settlement was a major industrial centre and it occupies a strategic position on the Siverskyi Donets River."However, it is only one of several challenging objectives Russia will need to achieve to occupy the whole of the Donbas region.

"These include advancing on the major centre of Kramatorsk and securing the main supply routes to Donetsk city."