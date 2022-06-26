At least 17 young people found dead at South Africa nightclub

At least 17 young people have been found dead at a nightclub in South Africa's southern city of East London, police have said.

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said police were alerted by members of the public to the incident at Scenery Park, around two miles from the city centre.

"The circumstances under which they died are under investigation," Kinana said, adding it was too early to determine the cause of death of the young adults aged between 18-20 years.

Eyewitnesses reported there had been a stampede.

More to follow.

