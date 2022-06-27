Barristers stage mass walkout over pay dispute amid record court backlog

The huge backlog in criminal court cases is set to get worse as barristers stage a walkout amid a dispute over legal aid funding.

As part of the strike, they will also refuse to accept new cases and to carry out “return work” – stepping in and picking up court hearings and other work for colleagues whose cases are overrunning.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the barrister strikes are “regrettable” and will “only delay justice for victims”.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA), which represents barristers in England and Wales, said around 81.5% of the more than 2,000 members to vote in the ballot supported walking out of court.

Of those who backed walkouts, most subsequently voted for the option of refusing new cases as well. In total, 43.5% of all those balloted opted for this particular combination.

A junior criminal barrister can make less than minimum wage. Credit: PA

In a statement released ahead of the first day of strikes, Mr Raab said: “It’s regrettable that the Criminal Bar Association is striking, given only 43.5% of their members voted for this particular, most disruptive, option.

“I encourage them to agree the proposed 15% pay rise which would see a typical barrister earn around £7,000 more a year.

“Their actions will only delay justice for victims.”

However, a CBA spokesperson said the 15% pay rise would not land immediately since it would not apply to backlogged cases.

They said: “The existing rates will remain on all of the cases stuck on this record backlog until they conclude which may be many years away.”

The promised industrial action comes at a time of significant delays within the justice system.

The most recent figures from HM Courts and Tribunals Service show there were 358,076 outstanding cases at magistrates’ courts, and 58,271 outstanding cases at crown courts, as of April 2022.

The delays vary widely depending on the crime - with victims of rape and other serious sexual offences waiting the longest for prosecutions to be completed.

Jo Sidhu QC, chair of the CBA said the action is not merely about pay but “redressing the shortfall in the supply of criminal barristers to help deal with the crisis in our courts”.

Despite barristers having a reputation for being well paid, criminal barristers often struggle to make a living.

They are freelancers and are appointed by solicitors to defend cases in crown court.

They are compensated by legal aid but the CBA said they have suffered an average decrease in real earnings of 28% since 2006 and juniors in their first three years of practice earn a median income of only £12,200, which is below minimum wage.

Mr Sidhu said almost 40% of junior criminal barristers left the profession in one year.

Meanwhile, more than a quarter of specialist criminal barristers – around 300 – quit in the last five years, he added.

“There remain around 2,400 specialist criminal barristers whose diminishing pool provide the very prosecutors, defence counsel, and part-time judges the government relies on to clear a record backlog of cases and delay of their own making.

“In reality, our judges have been forced to adjourn 567 trials last year at the last minute because there simply wasn’t a prosecuting or defence barrister available.

“These shortages in manpower are causing increasing misery to victims and those accused who are desperately waiting, sometimes for years, to get justice and to see their cases finally resolved in court.”

Barristers are the latest profession to go on strike, ahead of planned action by rail workers later this week, and reports of unrest among teaching staff and NHS employees.

In April, the CBA started to refuse to carry out return work, which is described as a gesture of goodwill to prop up the justice system.

The strike action is intended to last for four weeks, beginning with walkouts on Monday June 27 and Tuesday June 28, increasing by one day each week until a five-day strike from Monday July 18 to Friday July 22.

It means that cases at which barristers are required are likely to have to be postponed, including crown court trials.

Barristers are expected to stage picket lines outside court including at the Old Bailey in London and at crown courts in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds and Manchester.