Daughter of Jane Roe says Supreme Court ruling on abortion "really scary"

The daughter of the woman who won the landmark Roe v Wade ruling has hit out at the Supreme Court and said the future for rights in the US is "really scary."

On Friday the Supreme Court in the US struck down the near 50-year-old case that guaranteed women the legal right to get an abortion anywhere in the United States.

In response to the ruling, half of US states outlawed abortion and protests for women's rights were held across the country.

In 1973 the case of Norma McCorvey - known by the pseudonym Jane Roe - was heard by the Supreme Court.

She wanted an abortion for her third child in her home state of Texas where the practice was illegal.

The court ruled women had a fundamental "right to privacy", which protects a pregnant woman's right to an abortion under the fourteenth amendment.

Melissa Mills said her mother would have been angry about the decision

The ruling was a landmark decision for women's rights in the US but was fiercely contested by conservatives.

McCorvey's daughter, Melissa Mills, told Good Morning Britain on Monday: "I'm so sad to see all this happen because women have come so far now they're taking it away again."

She said her mother would be angry about the ruling adding that women were being set back after decades of progress.

She tried to help people, women, LGBTQ people, she tried to help everybody.

As part of the ruling, one of the justices of the Supreme Court said overruling Roe v Wade could open the way for questioning the legal right for access to contraception as well as gay marriage and sex.

Ms Mills said now that gay rights could be under threat is "really scary."

Later in life, Ms Mills mother changed her view on abortion and became an active part of the anti-abortion movement in the US.

Norma McCorvey changed her view on abortion later in life. Credit: AP

Just before her death she reportedly changed her view again and said she had only taken part in the anti-abortion movement because she was paid to.

The decision by the US Supreme Court has been met with shock and criticism from around the world.

World leaders like Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron have called the move a step back for women's rights.

Kendrick Lamar hit out at the Court's decision during his Glastonbury set. Credit: PA

A number of musicians across the weekend used their Glastonbury platform to condemn the reversal of the Roe v Wade ruling including Lorde, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Idles and Phoebe Bridgers.

Kendrick Lamar made waves at the festival with a powerful headline set which saw him chant “Godspeed for women’s rights.”