Four killed and hundreds injured after wooden stand collapses during bullfight

Four people, including an 18-month-old baby, were killed and hundreds injured after part of a wooden stand collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia, sending spectators plunging to the ground.

The disaster took place at the stadium in the city of El Espinal during a traditional event called “corraleja” in which members of the public enter the ring to engage the bulls.

Videos show a multi-story section of the stands collapsing where as many as 800 people were sitting.

Up to 800 people were said to be seated in the stand when it collapsed. Credit: AP

“We have activated the hospital network in Tolima,” Tolima Gov. José Ricardo Orozco told local Blu Radio. “Four people have died, as of this moment: two women, a man and a minor.”

At least 322 people had been taken to hospitals in the area. Four people were in intensive care and two others were recovering from surgery.

Orozco said he had asked for the traditional “corralejas” to be suspended in Tolima earlier on Sunday but this one was held anyway.

President-elect Gustavo Petro urged local officials to ban such events, noting that it was not the first time an incident like this had taken place.

Current President Iván Duque on Twitter announced an investigation of the disaster.

“We lament the terrible tragedy registered in El Espinal, Tolima, during the festivals of San Pedro and San Juan, with the collapse of the stands during a corraleja. We will call for an investigation.”