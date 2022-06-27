Nato will increase the number of its forces on high alert to over 300,000 from 40,000, in the alliance's "biggest overhaul" since the Cold War, general secretary Jens Stoltenberg said.

Mr Stoltenberg spoke ahead of a Nato summit that will set a new direction for the group in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.During Tuesday's meeting in Madrid, Nato will decide on a new “strategic concept for a new security reality”, Mr Stoltenberg said.

He said that in response to Russia, "Nato will enhance our battlegroups in the eastern part of the alliance up to brigade-levels. “We will transform the Nato response force and increase the number of our high-readiness forces to well over 300,000."

Mr Stoltenberg added that Russia is "the most significant threat to our security".

His words come the day after Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv for the first time in weeks.

Also on Sunday, Moscow captured the city of Sievierodonetsk, its biggest victory since it seized Mariupol last month.

Boris Johnson will join allies at Tuesday's Nato meeting to agree a strengthened comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine, with deliveries of secure communications, anti-drone systems and fuel.

The alliance will also consider Sweden and Finland’s bids to join, applications made in response to the threat posed by Russia.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reservations about the plan, but he is due to hold talks with the leaders of the two countries in Madrid.

The Nato meeting will follow the G7 summit in Germany which was also dominated by talks on Ukraine.