Boris Johnson has signalled his plans to tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol could be done “fairly rapidly” and be law by the end of the year.

MPs are preparing to vote on new legislation that will give ministers the power to scrap parts of a post-Brexit deal between the UK and European Union.

The Government hopes the move will allow goods to flow easier between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

However, proposals to scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol have been dubbed a breach of international law by EU officials.

The prime minister indicated he is not expecting a major diplomatic row over the Government’s move on Monday.

G7 leaders posing for an informal photo in the Bavarian Alps, Germany. Credit: PA

Speaking to reporters at the G7 summit in Germany, Boris Johnson said: "The interesting thing is how little this conversation is being had, certainly here.

“What we are trying to do is fix something that I think is very important to our country, which is the balance of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

“You have got one tradition, one community, that feels that things really aren’t working in a way that they like or understand, you’ve got unnecessary barriers to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“All we are saying is you can get rid of those whilst not in any way endangering the EU single market.”

Asked if the measures could be in place this year, he said: “Yes, I think we could do it very fast, Parliament willing.”

He said it would be “even better” if we could “get some of that flexibility we need in our conversations with Maros Sefcovic”, the European Commission vice-president, adding: “We remain optimistic.”

Opposition to the checks has seen the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) refuse to return to the power sharing Executive, leaving the region without a functioning government.

The UK has insisted its unilateral approach is the only option left to resolve the issues to the protocol if the EU continues to refuse rewriting the terms of the deal.

Mr Sefcovic indicated further measures could follow if the UK presses ahead with the Bill.

EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic. Credit: PA

The dispute could ultimately lead to a trade war, with tariffs or even the suspension of the entire Brexit deal between the UK and EU.

As the Bill returns to Parliament for its second reading, MPs will debate its main principles and decide whether it can proceed for further consideration.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will tell the Commons the legislation is a sustainable solution that protects the Good Friday Agreement, avoids a hard border, safeguards the EU single market and ensures the integrity of the UK.

However, she is likely to be met with a backlash from those who oppose the move.

Ms Truss tweeted the legislation will “fix the problems” the post-Brexit arrangements in the region have caused.

Sir Keir Starmer confirmed his party will vote against the legislation at Westminster.

Alongside the second reading, the Government is launching a number of meetings with the business community to discuss and gather views on the Bill’s implementation.

The Foreign Office is hosting the first roundtable event on Monday, bringing together more than a dozen major UK businesses and representative groups including the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, Asda, John Lewis and the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane branded the Government’s plans “shameful” and said they will mean “more instability” for the region.

He told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme: “It’s very interesting that we are watching a sovereign Parliament debating whether to continue a breach of international law or not.

“As I’ve said, and I think as many others have said, on numerous occasions, the introduction of this Bill is shameful. It provides nothing but more instability, especially for people here, especially for our industries and sectors here.

“So the British Government seem to be tone deaf to the majority of the wishes of people here in continuing to push ahead with this legislation.”

