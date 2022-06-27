At least two people have been killed and more than 20 injured after a shopping centre in Ukraine was struck by Russian missiles, officials have claimed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy uploaded a video to his Facebook page showing a shopping mall on fire with thick plumes of smoke filling the sky in Kremenchuk, Poltava.

He wrote on Monday: "The invaders hit the mall with rockets, where there were more than a thousand civilians... The number of victims cannot even be imagined."

Minutes later, Kyryl Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the presidential office, said in a Telegram post that at least two were dead and about 20 people were hurt, of whom nine were in serious condition.

Mr Zelenskyy stressed that the target presented “no threat to the Russian army” and had “no strategic value.”

He accused of Russia of sabotaging “people’s attempts to live a normal life, which make the occupiers so angry.”

More to follow...