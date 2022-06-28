At least 51 people dead and dozens injured in prison riot fire in Colombia

A fire during a prison riot in the Colombian city of Tuluá has killed at least 51 inmates, the head of the national prisons agency said.

The inmates set fire to mattresses in an attempt to stop guards breaking up the riot at the prison in Valle del Cauca, which has a total of 1,267 inmates, according to officials.

The fire broke out at around 1am local time on Tuesday morning, in one of the prison blocks which usually houses around 180 inmates.

"It is a tragic and disastrous event," General Tito Castellanos, director of the INPEC prison agency, told local Caracol Radio on Tuesday.

"There was a situation, apparently a riot, the prisoners lit some mattresses and a conflagration occurred."

Mr Castellanos went on to state that 51 people had died as a result of the tragedy - 49 who died in the prison and two who died after being taken to hospital.

"Unfortunately the majority of the dead died because of smoke inhalation," he said, before confirming that 24 people are being treated in hospital.

"We have two (injured people) who have been sent to Cali. Right now their diagnosis is with the doctors and we expect a report."

The fire was put out by local firefighters and no prisoners escaped in the ensuing chaos.

Prisons are highly overcrowded in Colombia, a country which jails have a capacity for 81,000 inmates but currently houses some 97,000.

Hundreds of people have died in prisons in neighbouring Ecuador in the past year.

More than 100 inmates were killed in 2021 when violence - believed to be between feuding gangs members - erupted at the Litoral penitentiary in Guayaquil.