Tributes have poured in for bowel cancer campaigner and podcaster Dame Deborah James, after her family announced she has died aged 40.

Celebrities, politicians and loved ones have paid emotional tributes to the mother-of-two - also known as BowelBabe - for her "tireless" and "inspirational" campaigning work, after she was diagnosed with the disease in 2016.

On May 9 she announced she had “tried everything” but her “body simply isn’t playing ball”. She moved into her parents' home in Woking, Surrey, to receive end-of-life care.

Sharing the news on Instagram, her family said she had "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday.

Her family concluded the statement: "And a few final things from Deborah… 'find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life'."

Dame Deborah's mother Heather, whose handle on Instagram is Bowelgran, shared a series of photos of her daughter and wrote: “My heart is broken. Love you forever.”

Credit: bowelgran/Instagram

Credit: bowelgran/Instagram

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said because of Dame Deborah “many many lives will be saved”.

He tweeted: “I’m terribly saddened to hear that Dame Deborah James has died. What an inspiration she was to so many.

“The awareness she brought to bowel cancer and the research her campaigning has funded will be her enduring legacy".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Deeply sad news.

“Dame Deborah James’ charity work was truly inspirational — even in the most challenging moments, she continued to raise awareness about bowel cancer and impacted so many people’s lives.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

NHS chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, said: “On behalf of the whole NHS I would like to offer my condolences to the family and many friends of Deborah James.

“Deborah’s amazing attitude was humbling and a lesson to us all.

“Not only will her fundraising have helped countless other cancer patients but her determination to raise awareness will undoubtedly have saved many lives.”

Carol Vorderman also paid tribute to Dame Deborah James, tweeting: “Rest in peace @Bowelbabe. Your incredible spirit will live on," while activist and TV presenter Katie Piper tweeted a heart emoji, writing: "Deborah James we will never forget you".

Comedian Mark Watson tweeted: “Goodbye to @bowelbabe, a person of unbelievable tenacity who turned the worst possible situation into an opportunity to inspire and educate. RIP.”

Genevieve Edwards, chief executive of Bowel Cancer UK, where Dame Deborah was a patron, said the podcaster had turned her diagnosis into “an incredible force for good”.

She said: “We’re deeply saddened that our patron Dame Deborah James has died, and our hearts go out to her family and everyone who knew and loved her. Deborah’s star shone bright; she was a true inspiration.

“She turned her bowel cancer diagnosis into an incredible force for good and through her tireless campaigning to raise awareness of bowel cancer symptoms, will have saved countless lives.

“Deborah brought warmth, energy, and honesty to everything she did. Even during her most difficult times living with bowel cancer, she never stopped helping others.

“We are truly grateful to have known Deborah and to call her our friend. She was a powerful patron for Bowel Cancer UK, and leaves a stunning legacy through her BowelBabe Fund, a testament to the love and admiration so many had for her.”