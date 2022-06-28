The Queen met with members of the armed forces on Tuesday as she made her second public appearance in two days during the act of loyalty parade in Edinburgh. Dressed in a lilac outfit, the 96-year-old monarch smiled broadly as she waved to the crowds during the parade at the Palace of Holyroodhouse as part of Holyrood week. The event, which marked her Platinum Jubilee north of the border, centred on the presentation of the key for Edinburgh Castle as part of the royal visit tradition, and meeting with members of the services.

The key to Edinburgh Castle was presented to the Queen at the armed forces act of loyalty parade Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

The Queen was welcomed with the royal salute, followed by a meet and greet with three senior representatives from the services. They were joined by three cadets, representing each service.

The key to the castle was then presented to the Queen by Major General Alastair Bruce of Crionaich, governor of Edinburgh Castle, who was assisted by three service cadets at the palace’s Equerry’s Door.

The Major General addressed the Queen, saying: “We, the serving members of Your Majesty’s Armed Forces, bound by our oath to You, your Heirs and Successors, offer for Your gracious acceptance the Key to Your Majesty’s Royal Castle of Edinburgh.”

To which she responded: “I return this key to the safekeeping of My Governor of Edinburgh Castle, in gratitude for the symbolic Act of Loyalty of Our Armed Forces, confident of your faithful allegiance to your oath.”

Governor of Edinburgh Castle Alastair Bruce (front) during the act of loyalty parade. Credit: PA

Three cheers for the Queen were then given by members of the armed forces before a pipe tune composed for the Platinum Jubilee called Dieu Ragnari was played as she waved goodbye and returned to the palace.

The act of loyalty and presentation of the key to Edinburgh Castle marked the 200th anniversary of King George IV’s visit to Scotland in 1822.

Later on Tuesday, Princess Anne will then present honours in an investiture ceremony at the palace.

On Monday, the Queen was joined by her youngest son, Prince Edward, for a traditional ceremony opening the royal family's Holyrood week on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The monarch is known to have mobility issues and the decision to travel to the Scottish capital was only confirmed on Monday morning.

