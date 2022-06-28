San Antonio: 46 bodies found in abandoned truck in Texas

The bodies of 46 people were found in the back of a sweltering abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas.

Sixteen people were hospitalised, including four children.

It’s among the deadliest tragedies to have claimed thousands of lives of people attempting to cross the US border from Mexico in recent decades.

The home countries of those found and how long they were abandoned on the side of the road was not immediately known.

A city worker heard a cry for help from the truck shortly before 6pm local time on Monday and discovered the gruesome scene, Police Chief William McManus said.

Hours later, body bags lay spread on the ground near the trailer as a grim symbol of the tragedy.

Police block the scene where the trailer containing multiple dead bodies was discovered. Credit: AP

Of the 16 taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses, 12 were adults and four were children, said Fire Chief Charles Hood.

The patients were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer, he said.

“They were suffering from heat stroke and exhaustion," Hood said. "It was a refrigerated tractor-trailer, but there was no visible working AC unit on that rig.”

Weather in the San Antonio area was mostly cloudy on Monday, but temperatures approached 100 degrees.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the 46 who died had “families who were likely trying to find a better life.”

“This is nothing short of a horrific human tragedy,” Nirenberg said.

Those in the trailer were part of a presumed migrant smuggling attempt into the United States, and the investigation was being led by US Homeland Security Investigations, McManus said.

Three people were taken into custody, but it was unclear if they were definitively connected with human trafficking, McManus said.

Some drew a link between the deaths and the Biden administration’s border policies. Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director at the American Immigration Council, wrote that he had been dreading such a tragedy for months.

“With the border shut as tightly as it is today for migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, people have been pushed into more and more dangerous routes. Truck smuggling is a way up,” he tweeted.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican running for re-election, was blunt in a tweet about the Democratic president: “These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies.”

US Customs and Border Protection reported 557 deaths on the southwest border in the 12-month period ending September 30, more than double the 247 deaths reported in the previous year and the highest since it began keeping track in 1998. Most are related to heat exposure.

Ten migrants died in 2017 after being trapped inside a truck that was parked at a Walmart in San Antonio. In 2003, 19 migrants were found in a sweltering truck southeast of San Antonio.

In England, 39 Vietnamese migrants were found dead in a truck trailer in Essex in 2019. Four men were jailed for manslaughter.