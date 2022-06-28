Serena Williams knocked out of Wimbledon first round by Harmony Tan

Seven-time champion Serena Williams has lost to Harmony Tan in the first round at Wimbledon.

The Frenchwoman defeated the former champion 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) on Centre Court in a memorable debut at the All England Club.

For 40-year-old Williams, it was her first singles match since exiting Wimbledon a year ago in the first round because of an injury.

Williams was leading 5-4 and was two points from victory but Tan broke to even the set. Williams then saved a match point in the 12th game to force a tiebreaker.

The loss was only the third for Williams in the first round of a Grand Slam match.

More to follow...