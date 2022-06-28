Sweden and Finland to join Nato after Turkey U-turns and backs their bid

Turkey has U-turned on its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining Nato in a breakthrough top-level meeting, paving the way for the Nordic countries to join the alliance.

After urgent talks, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said: “We now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join Nato.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their long-held non-aligned status and apply to join Nato.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had blocked the move, insisting the Nordic pair must change their stance on Kurdish rebel groups that Turkey considers terrorists before it would back them joining.

Countries can only join Nato if all current members agree.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said the three countries’ leaders signed a joint agreement after talks on Tuesday.

Turkey said it had “got what it wanted” including “full cooperation" in "the fight against” the rebel groups.

More to follow...