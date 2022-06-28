Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent John Ray reports from outside the decimated shopping centre

A 22-year-old shopping centre employee is among the 36 people missing after Russia attacked a crowded mall in Ukraine on Monday.

The young woman was on shift when a missile struck the building, said to be filled with over 1,000 people, in the city of Kremenchuk .

She was due to get married later this year, but her family will likely attend a funeral instead, her mother told ITV News.

Plumes of smoke and flames engulfed the shopping centre.

The authorities have confirmed 18 fatalities from the attack, but the death toll may continue to rise as rescuers search the smouldering rubble.

The young woman's mother has been desperately searching for her daughter, including at a local hospital treating the wounded dozens.

However, there is currently no trace of the daughter, alive or dead.

The attack has sparked global outrage, with the leaders of G7, the United Nations, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson publicly condemning Russia.

At home, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy described the strike as “one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history”.

Mr Zelenskyy stressed that the shopping mall target presented “no threat to the Russian army” and had “no strategic value.” He accused Russia of sabotaging “people’s attempts to live a normal life, which makes the occupiers so angry”.

The Ukrainian military said the shopping centre was hit by missiles fired by Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers from the skies over Russia’s western Kursk region.

Officials believe the strike was done in a bid to intimidate Ukraine ahead of international summits on Monday and over the coming days, where support for the country will be one of the main topics on the agenda. In memory of those killed, the regional administration has declared three days of mourning.