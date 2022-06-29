The only surviving attacker from the 2015 terrorist massacre at the Bataclan theatre and other sites in Paris has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

That is the most severe sentence possible in France, and very rare.

Salah Abdeslam was the chief suspect in an exceptional trial over the 2015 attacks, which killed 130 people and were claimed by the Islamic State group.

The judge in a special terrorism court on Wednesday found him guilty of murder and attempted murder in relation to a terrorist enterprise.

The court found that his explosives vest malfunctioned, dismissing his argument that he ditched the vest because he decided not to follow through with his attack.

Of the defendants besides Abdeslam, 18 were handed various terrorism-related convictions, and one was convicted on a lesser fraud charge. They were given punishments ranging from suspended sentences to life in prison.

What happened?

On Friday, November 13, 2015, France was playing a friendly football match against Germany with then-president François Hollande and then-chancellor Angela Merkel in attendance.

At the Bataclan concert venue, the American band Eagles of Death Metal were playing to a full house.

The theatre has now reopened. Credit: AP

Three explosions happened outside the football ground with the sound of the first suicide bombing at 9.16 pm barely carried over the noise of the stadium’s crowd.

Soon after a squad of gunmen opened fire at several bars and restaurants in another part of Paris.

At 9.47 pm three more gunmen burst into the Bataclan, firing indiscriminately.

Ninety people died within minutes. Hundreds were held hostage – some gravely injured – inside the concert hall for hours before Mr Hollande, watching people covered in blood make their way out of the Bataclan, ordered it stormed.

In all there were six distinct attacks carried out by 10 people, Abdeslam was the only survivor after his suicide vest malfunctioned.

In his own testimony, Abdeslam claimed he had chosen not to detonate the explosives.

The American band the Eagles of Death Metal were playing in the theatre at the time of the attack. Credit: AP

He fled to his home city of Brussels and hid there for months until he was arrested in March 2016.

In response to the attack, France declared a three-month state of emergency and brought in harsh counter-terrorism measures - most of which were soon made into law.

In Belgium, the government tightened its border with France and soon put Brussels under lockdown after it was learned the Islamic State group cell responsible for the attack had links to the city.

The same cell was responsible for the March 2016 terrorist attack on Brussels which struck key transport hubs in the city and left 32 people dead.