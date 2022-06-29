Emma Raducanu knocked out of Wimbledon second round by Caroline Garcia

British number one Emma Raducanu has been eliminated from Wimbledon in the second round.

In an anti-climactic display, the US Open champion lost 6-3 6-3 to France's Caroline Garcia.

Living up to the hype has proved impossible for the 19-year-old so far and, a year after rocketing to stardom with a run to the fourth round and then achieving the unthinkable in New York, she slipped to a meek loss on Centre Court.Short of matches after three weeks out with a side strain, Raducanu was simply unable to find the level required to match Garcia across the 86-minute contest.

Emma Raducanu and Caroline Garcia shake hands after the match. Credit: PA

Raducanu’s mantra this tournament has very much been that, whatever she achieved last year, she remains a relative novice with everything to gain simply from experiencing these environments.Hopes were high for Raducanu as she beat Garcia in March at Indian Wells.

The Frenchwoman is ranked down at 55 but, having been tipped as a future world number one by Andy Murray as a teenager, has been as high as number four.

Caroline Garcia celebrating her victory. Credit: PA

She struggled in the first round against Britain’s Yuriko Miyazaki but had arrived late from Germany, where she won a tournament on grass at the weekend.With blustery conditions causing problems for both players, Raducanu battled back from losing the opening two games but was outhit by Garcia as the 28-year-old reeled off three games in a row.Elsewhere, Harriet Dart became the 10th British player to make it through to the second round with a thumping win over Rebeka Masarova.Dart, ranked 94 in the world, put in an impressive display to win 6-1 6-4, making it the best home performance at Wimbledon since 1984.