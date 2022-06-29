Halifax tells customers critical of pronouns on badges they can close account

Halifax has told customers they are free to close their accounts with the bank if they disagree with their values after some hit out at a policy to include pronouns on staff name tags.

The bank shared a picture on Twitter of one of its badges, which had Gemma written on it with ‘she/her/hers’ underneath.

The move was praised by leading LGTBQ+ charity Stonewall as a way to “make sure LGBTQ+ identities are respected.”

“It’s great to see workplaces like Halifax offering staff the option of including their pronouns on badges,” the organisation said.

“Having pronouns on badges is a simple yet impactful way to make sure LGBTQ+ identities are respected – for employees and customers alike.”

Some customers, however, took issue with the bank’s tweet and have threatened to close their account in response.

To one critical user who accused the bank of “alienating” people, Halifax tweeted: “We strive for inclusion, equality and quite simply, in doing what’s right.

“If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account.”

A spokesperson for Halifax said the bank wants to “create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity.”

“We care about our customers and colleagues individual preferences. For us, it’s a very simple solution to accidental misgendering,” the spokesperson added.

Adding pronouns to badges is optional for all workers, which the bank hopes will support colleagues to be themselves and feel included.