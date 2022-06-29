R&B singer R Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by a US court in New York for masterminding an elaborate scheme to entice and sexually exploit young aspiring singers and children.

A jury found Kelly, 55, guilty of racketeering relating to bribery and forced labour, and other counts last year at a trial that was seen as a signature moment in the #MeToo movement.

His prolific sexual abuse led him to being labelled the "the pied piper of R&B" by one of his victims.

At his sentencing on Wednesday, the court heard victim impact statements from seven women, presented anonymously to the court as Jane Does, who detailed Kelly’s “God-like complex” and how he used his “fame and power” to entice his victims.

A woman using the pseudonym Angela told him: “The pied piper of R&B, both in music and in technique and in approach.

“Success and love… you presented these glittering gems as if they were gold.

“With every addition of a new victim you grew in wickedness, cockiness, diminishing any form of humanity or self-awareness, which soon became the breeding ground for your God-like complex."

R Kelly has said his troubled childhood should mean his punishment should be light. Credit: AP

Kelly has said whatever his sentence is he plans to appeal.Prosecutors sought a minimum 25-year term, while the defence said a sentence of 10 years or less is all he deserves.Kelly’s lawyers argued in court papers he should get a break in part because he “experienced a traumatic childhood involving severe, prolonged childhood sexual abuse, poverty, and violence.”

The Grammy-winning, multi-platinum-selling hitmaker is known for work including the 1996 hit “I Believe I Can Fly” and the cult classic “Trapped in the Closet", a multi-part tale of sexual betrayal and intrigue.Allegations that Kelly abused young girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

He was sued in 1997 by a woman who alleged sexual battery and sexual harassment while she was a minor, and he later faced criminal child pornography charges related to a different girl in Chicago.

A jury there acquitted him in 2008, and he settled the lawsuit.The Brooklyn federal court jury convicted him after hearing about how he used his entourage of managers and aides to meet girls and keep them obedient, an operation prosecutors said amounted to a criminal enterprise.

Several accusers testified that Kelly subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

Some said they believed the videotapes he shot of them having sex would be used against them if they exposed what was happening.According to testimony, Kelly gave several accusers herpes without disclosing he had an STI.

There was also testimony detailing a shaming video shot by Kelly of one victim showing her smearing faeces on her face as punishment for breaking his rules.

Outrage over Kelly’s sexual misconduct with young women and children was fuelled in part by the widely watched docu-series “Surviving R Kelly,” which gave voice to accusers who wondered if their stories were previously ignored because they were black women.Kelly has been jailed without bail since 2019.

He’s still facing child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in Chicago, where a trial is scheduled to begin in August.