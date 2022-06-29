Zara Aleena's family issued a statement saying violence against women must be stopped after a man was charged with the murder of the 35-year-old.

Jordan McSweeney, of no fixed address, will face court charged with the murder of Ms Aleena in Ilford, east London.

The 29-year-old has also been charged with attempted rape and robbery, the Metropolitan Police said.

Ms Aleena was attacked as she walked home from a night out along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, towards Gants Hill station, in the early hours of Sunday morning.Police said Jordan McSweeney will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court later on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Wedesday morning through the police, Ms Aleena's family said she "walked everywhere", adding: "Zara believed that a woman should be able to walk home. Now, her dreams of a family are shattered, her future brutally taken."

The law graduate was described as a "beloved human, child, niece, cousin, granddaughter, friend to all, she was a joy to all of us."

Her family said she was a carer for her mother and her grandmother, adding: "Caring for others came so naturally to her."

She first said she wanted to be a lawyer at the age of five, and "her sense of justice and fairness led her to a life of giving and caring for others – supporting refugees fleeing violence, giving voice to those who had less power."

She had that "special habit" of noticing when others were in need, and put their needs before her own.

The "rock of [their] family", Zara was "stoic and held it all together".

"Zara was friendly, she was everybody’s friend. She was everybody’s daughter, everybody’s niece, everybody’s sister, everybody’s cousin. She was pure of heart," the statement read.

Her family said she had completed her legal practice course so that she could begin work as a solicitor. She had only recently started working for the Crown Prosecution Service to complete her two-year work placement to become fully-qualified.

"She was fierce: she didn’t just survive, she thrived," the statement concluded.

Her family also called for change on Wednesday.

"Sadly, Zara is not the only one who has had her life taken at the hands of a stranger. We all know women should be safe on our streets," the statement read.

"She was in the heart of her community, ten minutes from home.

"We all need to be talking about what happened to OUR ZARA, we all need to be talking about this tragedy.

"These last few days have been shocking and unimaginable."

The statement continued: "She’s not the only woman who has lost her life like this.

"In the moment of this tragedy, we extend our deepest sympathy and love to the families of Bibaa Henry; Nicole Smallman; Sarah Everard; Sabina Nessa; Ashling Murphy and many more women.

"We must PREVENT and STOP violence against women and girls.

"Our loss is irreparable and the void feels insurmountable but the warmth and kindness that our community has shown is testament to the power of Zara’s spirit. Her life has been stolen from us. She has been stolen from us all."