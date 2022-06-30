Brits Heather Watson and Katie Boulter through to Wimbledon third round

Brits Heather Watson and Katie Boulter are both through to the third round of Wimbledon.

Watson needed only eight minutes to beat opponent Wang Qiang as their match was resumed from Wednesday when it was stopped due to a lack of light, while Boulter triumphed over former world number one Karolina Pliskova.

For Watson, it will be the first time in five years she has made it to Wimbledon's third round after a straight sets victory over opponent Wang Qiang.

The British number three saw her round two tie suspended on Wednesday night due to bad lighting - after she had been broken while trying to serve for the match.

Watson returned to Court 18 at 1.43pm and, despite failing to take her first two match points, got the job done at the third time of asking to break again and secure a 7-5 6-4 win.

Katie Boulter reacts during her second round match against Karolina Pliskova. Credit: PA

British number four Boulter, almost took the roof off Centre Court with an upset win over Pliskova.

After defeats for Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray on Wednesday, Boulter thrilled the home crowd by coming from a set down to win 3-6 7-6 (4) 6-4.

Initially the indoor conditions suited the former World Number one, Pliskova, and she began to find rhythm on her serve and groundstrokes, reeling off five games in a row.

Boulter needed her opponent’s serve to drop a level to get back into the match and that happened early in the second as double faults gave the British player breaks for 3-1 and 4-2.

She was broken straight back both times but held firm to force a tie-break and made the perfect start by winning the first four points.

Pliskova responded with three in a row but Boulter, who had noticeably begun to go for a little bit more on her groundstrokes, kept her nose in front and claimed her second set point.

The 25-year-old’s talent has never been in doubt but staying fit consistently has so far proved impossible, which has kept her outside the top 100 for most of her career.

She had grown into this match brilliantly and kept Pliskova at arm’s length throughout the deciding set before making the crucial breakthrough to lead 5-4.

Alastair Gray in action against Taylor Fritz. Credit: PA

However it wasn't all joy for British athletes as wild card Alastair Gray bowed out with a straight-sets defeat to American hot shot Taylor Fritz.

The British number nine tried to take his opportunities but Fritz was unfazed and hit straight back, winning five games in a row to ultimately send the new home favourite packing.

Next year, Sarah Beth Grey plans to target a Wimbledon singles debut after recovering from heart surgery to take her place in the doubles draw.

Grey and Yuriko Miyazaki were well beaten by fifth seeds Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad in the first round on Wednesday evening but it was a victory for Grey just to step out on court.

Earlier this year, a routine check-up organised by the Lawn Tennis Association revealed an irregular heartbeat and began a chain of events that ended with Grey on a surgeon’s table in late February.

Roberto Bautista Agut has become the third player to announce he has withdrawn from Wimbledon after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Spaniard, seeded 17, had been due to take on Daniel Elahi Galan in the second round on Court Three on Thursday. The Colombian will receive a walkover.

Cost of living putting a dampener on Wimbledon?

Spectators believe the cost-of-living crisis, coronavirus and unsettled weather are to blame for a lower-than-expected turnout at Wimbledon this year.

Total attendance at the Championships as it returned at full capacity for the first time in three years is down 11% so far on the last comparable year, analysis shows.

Some 114,573 fans poured into SW19 over the first three days of matches, with 36,603 on Monday, 39,450 on Tuesday and 38,520 on Wednesday.

General view of crowds at Wimbledon on day four of the championships. Credit: PA

This is more than 14,000 below the equivalent figure of 128,934 in 2019, which was the last time the south-west London grand slam was open to full crowds.

Wimbledon was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and returned in 2021 but with reduced capacity.

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club organisers had expected 42,000 tickets to be sold daily this year.Wednesday saw Sir Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu endure defeats on Centre Court, a day of disappointment that could drive attendance figures down further.