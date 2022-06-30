The Tory Party deputy chief whip has resigned after admitting he "drank too much" and "embarrassed" himself in a bombshell letter to the prime minister.

Christopher Pincher, MP for Tamworth, said he "embarrassed myself and other people" as he apologised to those concerned for the "upset" he said he had caused.

According to The Sun, Mr Pincher was seen allegedly drunkenly "groping" two men on Thursday night at the Carlton Club, a Tory Party private members club in central London.

ITV News understands two Tory MPs complained to whips about Mr Pincher.

After being informed of the complaints, the deputy chief whip resigned and referred himself for investigation.

He will keep the whip while the probe is ongoing, but it will be for the investigation to determine the outcome.

In his letter to Boris Johnson, Mr Pincher wrote: "Last night I drank far too much.

"I’ve embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologise to you and to those concerned.

"I think the right thing to do in the circumstances is for me to resign as Deputy Chief Whip. I owe it to you and the people I’ve caused upset to, to do this.

"I want to assure you that you will continue to have my full support from the back benches, and I wish you all the best as you deal with aftershocks of COVID and the challenges of international inflation.

"It has been the honour of my life to have served in Her Majesty’s Government."

More to follow...