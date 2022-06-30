Boris Johnson has responded after Vladimir Putin said he would look "disgusting" topless if he and Western leaders tried to copy his numerous bare-chested displays.

The Russian president also said they should exercise more and drink alcohol less if they want to undress in public - a response to comments made by world leaders joking about him at the recent G7 summit.

As they sat down for talks, British Prime Minister Johnson said those in the room could take their clothes off to "show that we’re tougher than Putin” as they discussed how to further respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau joked that they could match Putin’s naked torso pictures with a “bare-chested horseback riding display”.

The strong-arm Russian leader has been photographed topless several times over the years, while on hunting, horse riding and fishing trips.

Putin hit back while talking to reporters during a visit to Turkmenistan.

“I don’t know how they wanted to get undressed, above or below the waist," he said. "But I think it would be a disgusting sight in any case.”

He said to look good “it's necessary to stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, do physical exercise and take part in sports.”

Prime Minister Johnson has now responded after being asked about Putin's comments while speaking at a Nato press conference in Madrid on Thursday.

Asked about the "disgusting" remark, and whether it is a good idea to engage in a war of words with the Russian president, Mr Johnson said: “He should think about the consequences of his barbaric actions, the way his invasion has actually brought the West together, Nato G7, EU, look at the way people have come together.

“If he wanted less Nato on his borders by getting into Ukraine, which by the way it was never remotely likely that Ukraine was going to join Nato any time in the foreseeable future, everybody knew that, it was completely mythical.

“But, instead, what he’s got is Sweden and Finland breaking their historic vows of neutrality because they’re so appalled and repelled by his violence and aggression.

“I think that is an absolutely devastating comment on what he’s done and his behaviour.”