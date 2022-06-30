Russian forces withdraw from Ukraine's Snake Island

Russia’s defence ministry says it has withdrawn its forces from a Black Sea island near Ukraine’s port of Odesa. The ministry said that it pulled back its forces from the Zmiyinyy (Snake) Island on Thursday in what it described as a “goodwill gesture”.

It added that the pull-out has demonstrated that “the Russian Federation wasn’t hampering the United Nations’ efforts to establish a humanitarian corridor for taking agricultural products from the territory of Ukraine.”

Ukraine and the West have accused Russian of blockading Ukrainian ports to prevent the exports of grain, contributing to the global food crisis. Russia has denied the accusations and charged that Ukraine needs to remove sea mines from the Black Sea to allow safe navigation. Russia took control of the island in the opening days of its military action in Ukraine in an apparent hope to use it to control the area and use it as a staging ground for an attack on Odesa. Russian forces stationed there have come under relentless Ukrainian attacks.

More to follow...

