Ad breaks on TV could get more time, Ofcom says

Ofcom has said it may extend the time and frequency allowed for advertising breaks on UK television as part of a review of broadcasting rules.

The regulator said it would consider changing advertising regulations amid market developments, including the availability of online streaming services.

In a report, Ofcom said the expanded choice of entertainment was “generally positive” for audiences but “put pressure on broadcasters, squeezing revenues, and made it harder for them to maintain their current offer”.

Current regulations mean that public broadcasting channels are limited to an average of seven minutes of advertising per hour across the day, while private channels are allowed nine minutes for advertising and an extra three for teleshopping.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We’re scoping a range of options, but before we form any plans we’ll listen to different views and examine what TV viewers say.

“We need to strike the right balance between protecting viewers’ interests and sustaining our traditional broadcasters, which includes helping them compete with American streaming platforms.”

Ofcom said it expected to give more details about the potential changes later in the summer.