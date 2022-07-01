All the Tories embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations since 2019

Play Brightcove video

A number of sexual misconduct scandals have hit the Conservative Party, as Political Reporter Carl Dinnen explains

Claims of sleaze within the Tory party have been intensifying in recent years and former deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher is just the latest in a growing list of Conservative MPs who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

The Tamworth MP came under significant pressure to quit Parliament for allegedly groping two men after he "drank too much" and "embarrassed" himself at a Conservatives private members' club.

He resigned amid an investigation and has since had the whip suspended.

Christopher Pincher resigned in a bombshell letter to the PM saying he had 'embarrassed' himself and others. Credit: PA

But he is not the first Tory MP to be accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour - five others have faced allegations since 2019 and two more have been convicted of sexual assault within that timeframe for more historic incidents.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart appeared to admit there may be a sleaze problem among MPs when asked about the numerous cases during interviews on Friday morning.

“This is not the first time, I fear it possibly won’t be the last. This happens in workplaces from time to time," he told Sky News.

Which other Tories have been accused or convicted of sexual misconduct?

Neil Parish

Mr Parish, a farmer by trade, quit his seat in Tiverton and Honiton in May after being caught watching pornography in the House of Commons.

Neil Parish resigned after admitting to watching porn twice in the Commons.

He said he accidentally viewed an x-rated video when browsing for tractors, before later doing so deliberately in the Commons chamber in what he described as a "moment of madness".

Tiverton and Honiton was snatched by the Liberal Democrats in a by-election, overturning a Conservative majority of more than 24,000.

Imran Ahmad Khan

Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan was jailed for 18 months in May for groping a 15-year-old boy in 2008.

Khan, who maintains his innocence, was expelled from the Conservative Party and resigned, triggering a by-election in the constituency of Wakefield, after he was found guilty of sexual assault by a jury following a trial.

Imran Ahmad Khan attempted to appeal his conviction. Credit: PA

Jailing him for 18 months at Southwark Crown Court, Mr Justice Baker said he had shown “no remorse”.

Wakefield was one of the so-called red wall seats won by the Tories in the 2019 general election after being Labour since the 1930s – and in 2022 it returned to Labour.

David Warburton

Mr Warburton, who represents Somerton and Frome, had the Conservative whip withdrawn in April after allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use emerged.

The Sunday Times reported that two women had made formal complaints to Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) about Mr Warburton’s behaviour and a third woman had also made allegations about his conduct.

David Warburton was accused of sexual harassment. Credit: ITV News

All three women accuse him of unwanted sexual comments and sexual touching, the newspaper said, and the latter also accuses the MP of having used cocaine at her home.

Mr Warburton is said to deny any wrongdoing.

Andrew Griffiths

Former Conservative minister Andrew Griffiths was found to have raped and physically abused his wife by a family court judge who considered evidence at a private trial in 2021.

Andrew Griffiths used 'coercive and controlling behaviour' to rape his wife, a judge said. Credit: PA

Judge Elizabeth Williscroft also concluded on the balance of probabilities that Mr Griffiths pressurised Kate Griffiths, the Conservative MP for Burton, Staffordshire, into engaging in sexual activity, and used “coercive and controlling behaviour”.

Mr Griffiths, who used to be the MP for Burton and the minister for small business, and once worked as Theresa May’s chief of staff, resigned in July 2018 after a Sunday newspaper reported that he had sent “depraved” messages to two women constituents.

Mr Griffiths ‘strongly denied the allegations’.

Charlie Elphicke

Ex-Tory MP Charlie Elphicke was jailed for two years in September 2020 after being found guilty of three counts of sexual assault following a month-long trial.

Charlie Elphicke later applied for Universal Credit to pay court costs after being found guilty.

During his trial, jurors heard how he had asked one of his victims about bondage and sex, then kissed her and groped her breast before chasing her around his home, chanting: “I’m a naughty Tory.”

His former wife Natalie Elphicke took his place as the MP for Dover in a subsequent by-election.

Rob Roberts

Former Conservative MP Rob Roberts was stripped of the Tory party whip after an independent report found he had made repeated and unwanted sexual advances towards a member of staff.

The Independent Expert Panel (IEP) found he had breached Parliament's sexual misconduct policy and was suspended for 12 weeks in June 2020.

Rob Roberts was found to have made repeated sexual advances to another member of staff. Credit: PA

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg and shadow leader Thangan Debbonaire later called for him to "do the decent thing" and resign as MP for Delyn in north Wales.

He became a Tory party member again in early November 2021. But he is an independent MP due to the Conservatives withholding the whip.

Unnamed Tory MP

In May, an unnamed Conservative MP was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault spanning seven years.

Scotland Yard said the man in his 50s had also been detained on suspicion of indecent assault, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

Officers received a report in January 2020 relating to alleged sexual offences committed in London between 2002 and 2009, said Met Police.

A day later, he was released on bail pending further inquiries.

Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris urged the MP to stay away from Parliament but did not suspended the whip, meaning the suspect remains a member of the parliamentary party.