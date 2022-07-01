British tennis number one Cameron Norrie has beaten the US's Steve Johnson in the third round at Wimbledon in his first Centre Court victory.

It was the sixth time in the last nine grand slams that Norrie had made it to the last 32 but – not helped by coming up against the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – he had never gone further.

Earlier in the day Britain's Heather Watson also reached the fourth round for the first time.

The 26-year-old changed that in emphatic fashion against Steve Johnson, however, outclassing the American 6-4 6-1 6-0 in just an hour and 49 minutes.

Norrie, seeded ninth, is the highest-ranked player in his quarter but he had to battle from two sets to one down to beat Spain’s Jaume Munar in the previous round.

He was a heavy favourite against world number 93 Johnson, but the big-serving 32-year-old is at his best on grass and reached the fourth round at Wimbeldon six years ago.

Norrie followed Heather Watson who also broke new ground and reached the fourth round of Wimbledon, after she beat Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 7-6 (6) 6-2.

Only Andy Murray, among active British men, had ever reached the last 16 in singles at Wimbledon but Norrie raced towards his target to set up a clash with another American, Tommy Paul, on Sunday.

Paul, 25, has had a strong grass-court season, reaching the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club and Eastbourne, but Norrie will fancy his chances of keeping home interest going well into the second week.

