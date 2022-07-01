Kate Moss latest fashion icon to join Diet Coke as creative director

Model Kate Moss has joined in the footsteps of a list of fashion icons after being named as the latest creative director of Diet Coke, as the brand celebrates its 40th year.

The catwalk star, 48, will lead a new campaign to promote the drink using the slogan “Love What You Love”, with collaborations between the drinks brand and different fashion houses due to be part of her remit.

Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's iconic designer, Jean Paul Gaultier and Marc Jacobs are among the names from the fashion world who have previously served as creative directors for Diet Coke.

Jean Paul Gaultier attends the Balmain Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection in Paris. Credit: AP

Moss said that she is "thrilled" to join the "Diet Coke family".

"I love the past collaborations they’ve done with such incredible names in fashion," she said. “The ‘Love What You Love’ campaign connected with me instantly as I am a firm believer that with confidence and passion, you can achieve your wildest dreams. “As creative director, I’m looking forward to inspiring fans and celebrating the brand’s 40th birthday in style.”

Her appointment follows recent notable appointments of celebrity creative directors, including Kendall Jenner at Californian-based retailer FWRD and Dakota Johnson at sexual wellness brand Maude.

Michael Willeke, the integrated experience director for Europe at the Coca-Cola company, said the company was “honoured to appoint Kate Moss as our new creative director".

“This year, Diet Coke marks its 40th global anniversary, kick-starting with an official London Fashion Week partnership and brand experience, which gave fans the chance to reclaim their break," he said. “This summer, we will continue to showcase the positive attitude of Diet Coke drinkers, and with Kate at the helm, inspire everyone to adopt a ‘Love What You Love’ attitude.”