Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in Odesa have killed at least 18 people, including two children according to Ukrainian authorities.

The attack came just a day after Russian forces withdrew from the strategic position on Snake Island.

Videos showcased that charred remains of the Odesa buildings were all that was left after the Russian missile strikes.

A rescue operation was launched after authorities feared more people could be buried under the rubble.

The news that at least 18 people had been killed in the attack, including two children, was announced by the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Ukrainian Emergency Service, first responders searching the damaged residential building in Odesa. Credit: Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP

A spokesman for the Odesa regional government, Serhiy Bratchuk, said on the Telegram messaging app that another 30 had been injured.

Ukrainian news reports said the target of the missile attack was a multi-story apartment building and a recreational area.

The assault comes after Russian forces pulled out from Snake Island on Thursday, potentially easing the threat to Odesa, it was initially thought.

But they have kept pushing to encircle the last stronghold of resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk.

The Kremlin portrayed the exit from Snake Island as a “goodwill gesture.”

Ukraine’s military claimed it forced the Russians to flee in two small speedboats following a barrage of Ukrainian artillery and missile strikes. The exact number of troops was not disclosed.

Snake Island sits along a busy shipping lane. Russia had taken control of it in the opening days of the war in the apparent hope of using it as a staging ground for an assault on Odesa.