Correspondent Geraint Vincent heard from Richard Branson after he returned from a trip to Ukraine

Sir Richard Branson has told ITV News some airlines and airports went too far in cutting staff during the pandemic.

But the Virgin founder said it's remarkable so many airlines survived given the pressures they were under.

Sir Richard experienced the long queues at Heathrow for himself this week as he returned from Ukraine.

He'd been invited there to see the devastation caused by Russia, and he told ITV News that Ukraine urgently needs more weapons.

