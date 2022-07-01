The Minecraft YouTuber known as Technoblade has died, his family have said a year after he revealed his cancer diagnosis.

In an emotional video titled 'so long nerds', Technoblade's father read a farewell note from the gamer to his 10 million subscribers.

The American internet personality had risen to fame by posting videos of himself playing the popular video game.

His goodbye note began: "Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this. I am dead."He revealed his real name - Alex - and images of his face for the first time, thanking his fans their support over the years.

He signed off: "If I had another 100 lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade every single time, as those were the happiest years of my life."

Wearing a top emblazoned with his son's name, Technoblade's tearful father hailed "the most amazing kid anyone anyone could ever ask for".

He revealed his son lived for eight hours after writing the goodbye message, then "we all said goodbye".

In a written statement, the YouTuber's mother praised his "good-natured humility" and ability to keep using his "famous strategic minds to try to beat what he knew were impossible odds".

YouTube said it was "deeply saddened" by Technoblade's death.

"Through the hardest challenges, Technoblade was able to share his light and energy with so many around the world," the statement read.

Technoblade's father became emotional while paying tribute to his late son. Credit: Technoblade

Fellow Minecraft stars also shared tributes.

TommyInnit wrote: "From being a massive fan, to one of his actual friends, I can’t describe how thankful I am to have been in his life.

"I just know he’s strategising in heaven on how to beat God."

Captain Puffy said the late creator "couldn't have been a kinder person".

She continued: "Thank you for everything you’ve done for this community, it will never be the same without you." On Technoblade’s online merchandise store, a message says: “In honor of his memory, a portion of the proceeds from all online orders will be donated to a wonderful organisation called curesarcoma.org,” linking to the Sarcoma Foundation of America.

