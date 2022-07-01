Police in Scotland will take the "most overt demonstration of action" in more than 100 years by withdrawing their "goodwill" on Friday amid an ongoing dispute over pay.

Police Scotland will withdraw "all goodwill" from 5pm on Friday after the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) turned down a "derisory" flat £565 annual pay increase.What does withdrawing goodwill mean, how will it impact policing in Scotland over the weekend, and could other forces in the UK choose to take similar action?

Are Police Scotland striking?

By law, police can not take industrial action and are therefore restricted on how they can protest.

But "withdrawing goodwill" is likely to have a significant impact as officers will be refusing to work late or take on extra, unpaid responsibilities. Scottish Police Federation, which represents 98% of police in Scotland, said its members were willing to take action “for many months” unless “significant improvement” is made.

Why are they taking action?

The withdrawal of goodwill is a response to an ongoing pay dispute.

The SPF, which represents all officers of varying ranks, asked for 3.4%.

It said the current offer amounted to about 2% for most members and 1% for its higher-earning members.

In a letter to Chief Constable Iain Livingston, SPF general secretary Calum Steele wrote: "As you may be aware the Joint Central Committee (JCC) of the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) unanimously endorsed a series of actions in response to the derisory pay offer made to our members on the 16 May.

"I write to advise you that with effect from 1700 hours on Friday 1 July our members will be withdrawing all good-will in respect of policing. Further actions to safeguard our members' health and safety, and to mitigate the effects of the cost of living crisis on them."

A major police operation is in place for the golf at St Andrews but could be disrupted by the force's action. Credit: PA

When will the action start?

The action will take effect from 5pm on Friday, July 1, the union has stated.

What does 'to withdrawal goodwill' mean?

Police officers will submit overtime claims for things they usually do on their own time, such as staying on late, turning up before a shift for briefings and charging vital equipment at home.

The SPF has advised officers:

not to turn up for shifts early

finish at the time stated on their roster or claim for additional time

not to charge personal equipment home radios and data appliances at home to save on energy bills

officers not turn up until their shifts starts which will require the previous shift to hang on and claim overtime.

Mr Steele said: "I need to be clear that the formal withdrawal of good-will is not an action the JCC has endorsed lightly. It is nonetheless a manifestation of the strength of feeling of our members of the utter contempt this pay offer represents to them."

How significant is the action?

Mr Steele described it as "the most significant discontent in the police service since the 1970s, and the most overt demonstration of action by our members in over 100 years."

Will this impact big events in Scotland this weekend?

Golf's Open at St Andrews could be impacted by the action. Up to 29,000 people are expected to attend and a significant police operation - 'Project Servator' - had been planned for several months.

Andy Malcolm, a police inspector and full-time official with the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) told The Courier the plans may be disrupted in light of the action.

"It will have an effect, likely a significant impact on the delivery, which the service will need to consider and find other resources," he told the paper.

He said that in usual circumstances officers would arrive up to an hour before their shift for big events like the Open and not claim overtime.

There are also a few concerts over the weekend that will attract large crowds, including Calvin Harris at the 51,866-capacity Hampden Park on Saturday night.

Police officers have rejected a “derisory” flat £565 annual pay increase. Credit: PA

What are the government and Police Scotland's responses?

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Police Officer pay has been negotiated for many years through the Police Negotiating Board (PNB), which includes Police Officer Staff Associations, the Scottish Police Authority, Police Scotland, and the Scottish Government. The PNB process is ongoing in relation to pay for 2022/23, and we await the outcome of those discussions.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We recognise the considerable goodwill officers bring to their roles on a daily basis as they keep people safe across the country, and this is also valued by the communities they serve. We, therefore, remain committed, through the Police Negotiating Board, to seeking a settlement.”

Will forces in other parts of the UK take similar action?

There are signs of discontent among forces in the other UK nations. On Friday, the chair of the Wiltshire Police Federation accused the government of using the police as an “easy target to offer ridiculously low pay” in a blog post as part of the Police Federation’s #PayOurPolice campaign.

The campaign was launched in May to call for a “huge hike” in the pay of staff as the cost of living crisis spirals.

A Police Federation of England and Wales’ (PFEW) Pay and Morale Survey in February this year found 14% of Officers in England & Wales say that they never or almost never have the money to cover their monthly essentials.

Police Federation for Northern Ireland tweeted this week: "Solidarity with our Scottish colleagues who have been treated with contempt and disdain in their PNB process."

