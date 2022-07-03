Great Britain's Cameron Norrie is through to the last 16 of Wimbledon for the first time in his career after beating American Tommy Paul.

The ninth seed had eased past another American, Steve Johnson, in the third round and he built on that with another excellent performance on Court One, beating 30th seed Paul 6-4 7-5 6-4.

Having never previously been past the third round at a slam, the 26-year-old is thriving on his first deep run and will be favoured to go further, with unseeded Belgian David Goffin his opponent in the last eight.

Norrie is known for his consistency and relentless athleticism but his forehand was the key weapon from the moment he drilled a pass down the line on the first point.

Paul, also looking to reach his first slam quarter-final, will probably have nightmares about that shot, with Norrie using it time and again to take control in rallies.

Paul was facing a fourth consecutive left-handed opponent and had chosen Norrie as his practice partner to prepare for the previous three, so the 26-year-old’s game would not have come as a surprise.

Finding an answer, though, was another matter. Paul forced four break points in the sixth game but each time Norrie was rock solid, and that proved to be the American’s only chance to draw level in the opening set.

The second set followed a similar pattern until Norrie displayed his first signs of tension, failing to serve it out at 5-4.

It was Paul’s chance to really put his opponent under pressure but instead he played his worst service game of the match to give Norrie another opportunity, and this time he made no mistake.

The sort of tension in the crowd that often accompanies a British player at Wimbledon was absent, with Norrie appearing in complete control, and another early break in the third was enough to send him through to the last eight in style.

Only Andy Murray, among active British men, has ever reached the last 16 in singles at Wimbledon.However, it wasn't all good news for Brits on Sunday, with Heather Watson knocked out of the women's singles.

After an impressive run, Heather Watson was knocked out of the Championship. Credit: PA

Despite rallying support from a home crowd on Centre Court, she lost 2-6 4-6 to 22-year-old Jule Niemeier to miss out on a place in the quarter finals.

Niemeier, ranked 97 in the world, put in a dominant performance on her Wimbledon debut to end her hopes of progressing to the next round.

Watson had already broken new ground by reaching the fourth round of the competition - despite not having a single day off playing since the competition got underway.

On Saturday, Watson withdrew from the mixed doubles competition with a reported knee injury.

The 30-year-old will return for the women's doubles with partner Harriet Dart on Monday.

Back in October, 26-year-old Norrie had the biggest triumph of his career when he won in straight sets at Indian Wells in the US.

The win also saw his cement his place as the top ranked British male player.

In a press conference following her game, Watson described Norrie as “low key”, a “great person” off the court and “the perfect example that you want your kids to aspire to be”.

The Guernsey-born 30-year-old also stood to give journalists a visual tour of the bruises she has sustained through the tournament.

Watson has slipped at various points during her matches, and her legs are scattered with purple marks.

She was the first on Centre Court after it hosted a centenary ceremony featuring 26 previous grand slam champions including Roger Federer, Sir Andy Murray and Billie Jean King.

Watson revealed she did not watch the ceremony because she would have found it too “emotional” before her game but she could hear the music from within the grounds.

Speaking about Norrie after her match, she said: “I’ve been impressed with Cam for so long.

“He is so low-key, under the radar.

“I think he deserves more attention, firstly because he’s such a great example.

“He is everything that your coaches and your parents ask of you – his work ethic, his focus, his dedication, how he invests in himself.

“He’s just the perfect example that you want your kids to aspire to be, he really is, and he’s a great person as well.”

At age 30, Watson is a good way through her career but she said her hopes are high for the next Wimbledon tournament because “age is just a number”.

“I really don’t think about it any more,” she said.

“It will drive you crazy if you do.

“I think in the women’s game, often people are breaking through later.

“I think experience counts for a lot.”