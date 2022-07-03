The British Army has confirmed a "breach" of it its Twitter and YouTube accounts, and said it is investigating.

On Sunday evening, the @BritishArmy handle, which is verified by Twitter, had retweeted a number of posts promoting non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its timeline.

An NFT is a crypto asset - such as an image, video or text - which people can be certified to own via blockchain.

The British Army's Twitter account was retweeting NFT posts on Sunday evening.

The Army YouTube account had been renamed 'Ark Invest' and showed several videos relating to cryptocurrency and images of billionaire business owner Elon Musk

The name of the British Army's YouTube account was changed to 'Ark Invest' and a number of cryptocurrency videos were displayed.

"We are aware of a breach of the Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts and an investigation is under way," an Army spokesperson said.

"We take information security extremely seriously and are resolving the issue. Until the investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further."

The army's Twitter feed currently has 362,000 followers, while the YouTube channel has 177,000 subscribers.

Ark Invest is the name of a global investment firm. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment submitted via email and the company's website.

