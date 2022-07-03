Several hit during shooting at Denmark shopping centre, police say

Several people have been hit during a shooting in a shopping centre in the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

Police in the city said a person had been arrested in connection with the shooting in Fields, which is close to the airport.

Emergency services have asked people to avoid the area.

Anyone who is still in the shopping centre should stay where they are and wait for the police, the authorities said.

Photos online showed people running away from the shopping centre which is one of the biggest in Europe.

Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H Andersen tweeted: “Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious.”

Laurits Hermansen, who was in a clothes shop with his family when the shooting began told Danish broadcaster DR that he heard “three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store.”

A huge presence of heavily-armed police officers remains at the scene, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

A Harry Styles concert at the nearby Royal Arena will go ahead on Sunday night as planned, organisers have said.

In a statement, Live Nation Denmark said: "Security staff are in close dialogue with the police who are in control of the situation.

"The police have also given the go ahead for the concert to proceed as planned.

"We're showing the audience into the arena as quickly and quietly as possible, and there are already over half of the audience seated. We wish you all a good concert."

Shortly after the shooting, the royal palace said a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France cycling race had been cancelled.

The first three stages of the race were held in Denmark this year, the palace said in a statement.

The reception was due to be held on the royal yacht that is moored in Soenderborg, the town where the third stage ended.

