At least six people died and 24 were wounded after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb, police said.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade in Highland Park began around 10am, but it was suddenly halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired.

A man runs for cover with a child in a stroller after gunfire was heard at the Fourth of July parade. Credit: Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

"Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered," the city of Highland Park reported on its website.

"Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park."

Gina Troiani and her son were lined up with his daycare class ready to walk onto the parade route when she heard a loud sound that she believed was fireworks - until she heard people shout about a shooter. “We just start running in the opposite direction,” Ms Troiani, whose 5-year-old son was riding his bike decorated with red and blue curled ribbons in a group with other children, told The Associated Press.

"It was just sort of chaos."

“There were people that got separated from their families, looking for them. Others just dropped their wagons, grabbed their kids and started running.”

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, said she was on a parade float with colleagues, and the group was preparing to turn onto the main route when she saw people running from the area. “People started saying: ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there’s a shooter,’” Ms Glickman told the Associated Press. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”

Illinois Governor. J.B. Pritzker said that he is “closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park” and that Illinois State Police are assisting.

Monday's attack is just the latest in a series of recent mass shootings to hit the US, including high-profile massacres at a primary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, in May.

They reignited the fierce debate over gun ownership and rights in America.