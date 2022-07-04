Former The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Goodger has paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean after he reportedly died in a car crash in Turkey that has left Yazmin Oukhellou recovering in hospital.

Towie star Ms Oukhellou, 28, and Mr McLean, 33, were reportedly in a car that veered off a cliff in Bodrum. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but he couldn’t be saved.

In a statement, the reality TV star's representative said: “Yazmin is stable and recovering in hospital after surgery. “Yazmin and her family have requested privacy at this time.”

Mr McLean and Ms Goodger began dating in 2012 and they were in a relationship until 2016.

She posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, saying: "R.I.P Jake, I have no words right now."

Mr McLean and Ms Goodger reportedly began dating in 2012. Credit: Instagram/ @laurengoodger

Ms Oukhellou made her Towie debut in 2017 and her relationship with co-star James Lock was documented on the reality TV show. Fellow Towie star Harry Derbidge posted pictures of himself and Ms Oukhellou on his Instagram stories and said he was wishing her a speedy recovery.

Former glamour model Katie Price also posted a tribute to social media, writing: " Devastating news RIP Jake McLean and sending strength and love to Yazmin.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities. “We are also providing support to the family of a British woman who has been hospitalised.”

