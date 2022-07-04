A minister has insisted Boris Johnson was "not aware" of sexual misconduct allegations facing former deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher, before appointing him to the job.

Mr Pincher quit his role in the Tory Whips' Office for the second time last week, with both resignations following allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

Will Quince, an education minister, told ITV News he'd been given "cast iron, categorical assurance" that Prime Minister Johnson was unaware of any "specific" allegations against Mr Pincher before appointing him in February.

But less than five years previously he quit as a whip in Theresa May's government after Tory activist Alex Story accused him of making an inappropriate advance in 2017.

And a stream of fresh allegations emerged over the weekend, as one Tory backbencher said claims about Mr Pincher had been “swirling around Westminster for years”.

The number of allegations facing Mr Pincher has cast doubt over claims from Number 10 that Mr Johnson unaware of them before making him one of the government's chief discipline enforcers.

Mr Johnson's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has claimed the PM was actually well aware of claims around Mr Pincher's behaviour - so much so that he used to joke about him being "Pincher by name, pincher by nature".

Minister Quince denied his boss would make light of such serious allegations.

"I don't believe that is something the prime minister would have said. I'm not getting involved in rumour or gossip, that is a 'he said, she said', scenario - I just don't believe that is the sort of thing the prime minister would have joked about," he said.

Mr Pincher, who told the PM he was quitting government last week after he "drank too much" and "embarrassed" himself at a Tory private members' club, said he is now seeking “professional medical support” and hopes to return to work as an MP as "soon as possible".

He's been suspended from the parliamentary Tory party pending investigation after the Sun reported he "groped" two men at the Carlton Club on Wednesday.

Mr Pincher has also been asked not to attend the parliamentary estate while he is under investigation.

The PM was criticised for taking so long to withdraw the whip from the MP after his resignation, with more than 24 hours passing before he was suspended from the party.

Minister insists PM would not make 'Pincher by name, pincher by nature' joke:

Mr Quince told ITV News that was because the prime minister and chief whip were waiting for an official complaint to be lodged before taking action.

Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday alleged he threatened to report a parliamentary researcher to her boss after she tried to stop his “lecherous” advances to a young man at a Conservative Party conference.

The Sunday Times alleged he made unwanted passes at two Conservative MPs in 2017 and 2018 – after his first resignation as a whip.

A Tory MP told the Independent he was groped on two occasions by Mr Pincher, first in December 2021 and again last month.

It was put to Mr Quince that many people were finding it hard to believe the PM was unaware of allegations facing Mr Pincher, given there are so many.

"You're referring to rumour," he said, "and of course Westminster has always been and will always be awash with rumour - it's something I try and stay away from."

Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds has written to the PM demanding to know what Downing Street knew of the allegations about his ally before his second appointment as a whip.

“Only Boris Johnson could have looked at this guy’s record and thought ‘he deserves a promotion’,” she added in a statement.

“This prime minister is clearly happy to sweep sexual misconduct under the carpet in order to save his own skin.”

The new allegations reignited concerns about standards in Westminster after a string of Conservative MPs faced sexual misconduct claims.

In May, Neil Parish quit as MP for Tiverton and Honiton after admitting viewing pornography in the Commons chamber.

A month earlier, then-Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan was jailed for 18 months for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

The Conservatives lost both by-elections that followed.

A third unnamed Tory MP has been told by whips to stay away from Parliament after being arrested on suspicion of rape and other offences.

In a statement, Mr Pincher said he would “co-operate fully” with the investigation into his conduct.

“As I told the prime minister, I drank far too much on Wednesday night, embarrassing myself and others, and I am truly sorry for the upset I caused,” he continued.

“The stresses of the last few days, coming on top of those over the last several months, have made me accept that I will benefit from professional medical support.

“I am in the process of seeking that now, and I hope to be able to return to my constituency duties as soon as possible.”