'It’s been great so far': Cameron Norrie says the growing pressure is 'very normal'

Britain’s last hope for singles glory at Wimbledon, Cameron Norrie, said he is enjoying the tournament despite the growing attention and pressure on the country’s newest number one tennis player.

Norrie has stayed under the radar during his eight-month reign as British number one, but that is changing at Wimbledon and he will find himself in the full glare of the spotlight if he can reach the semi-final.

The 26-year-old beat Tommy Paul in straight sets on Sunday to make his first grand slam quarter-final, where he will take on experienced Belgian David Goffin on Tuesday.

Should Norrie win, he will join Andy Murray, Tim Henman and Roger Taylor as the only British men to reach the semi-final of the men’s singles at the All England Club in the Open Era.

While Norrie is not used to the sort of attention he is now receiving, he told ITV News it’s all “very normal” and that he’s relishing his time in the tournament.

Cameron Norrie has thrived with the support of the crowd so far. Credit: PA

“It’s Wimbledon, it’s always going to be a lot of pressure, a lot of people watching what’s going on, how you’re doing, and how you’re playing,” he said.

“A lot of media commitments, which is all very normal stuff, but it’s part of it and I’m enjoying Wimbledon so far, I always enjoy it.

“So, it’s been great so far and I’m playing as well as I can do on grass and I’ve managed to stay pretty patient with the grass season.

“It didn’t go so well at Queen’s and Eastbourne, as well as planned, so it’s nice that I’ve been able to compete in the biggest tournament of the year.”

Norrie is favoured to go through as the ninth seed and a consistent winner of titles on the ATP Tour over the last two seasons, including at Indian Wells in October – one of the biggest events outside the grand slams.

His low-key profile is a combination of his understated nature, the attention given to the likes of Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray and the fact he had not had a deep run at a slam, having never previously made it past the third round.

Norrie’s tennis is also more solid than spectacular but he makes up for the lack of a big weapon with an exemplary attitude and an almost superhuman capacity for hard work.

We've had Henman Hill, Murray Mount - so how about Norrie Knoll?

And he appears unfazed by the attention and called for even more support in his clash with Goffin – even joking that it “could work” to call Murray Mount “Norrie Knoll” one day.

Asked about the idea of “Norrie Knoll”, he said: “That’s an interesting, one I’ve not heard that before.”

“It’s not as clean and doesn’t’ roll off the tongue as the others, but I guess it could definitely be a thing,” he added.

Norrie will play on Court One at 2.15pm on Tuesday.