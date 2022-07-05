Cameron Norrie through to Wimbledon semi-finals after win against David Goffin

British Number one Cameron Norrie kept hopes alive of a third home winner in the Wimbledon men’s singles in a decade after a dramatic five-set victory over David Goffin in the quarter-finals. The ninth seed twice recovered from a set down to claim a 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5 victory, and become only the fourth British man in the Open era to reach the last four.

Norrie now faces the immense challenge of trying to stop Novak Djokovic, who is bidding for a fourth consecutive title at Wimbledon.

The 26-year-old, who has a Welsh mother and a Scottish father, has become the home favourite as the last GB singles player in the tournament.

He enjoyed a rapid rise up the ATP rankings in recent years, but was still to make a real breakthrough at one of the sport's four major tournaments.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know