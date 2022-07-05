EastEnders and Desmond's star Mona Hammond dies aged 91

EastEnders and Desmond's actor Mona Hammond has died aged 91.

The Jamaican-British actress was well-known for her role playing Blossom Jackson in the hit BBC soap and was a pioneer of Black British theatre.

Marcus Ryder, chair of London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (Rada) confirmed the news of her death on social media.

"It is with sadness that I wake up to the news Mona Hammond has died," he wrote.

"Among her numerous achievements she co-founded Talawa Theatre Company in 1985. She was also a @RADA_London graduate and received an honorary RADA Fellowship in 2019."

Tributes have begun to pour in for the actor, who is also well known for also playing Susu in sitcom Desmond's.

ITV News and Loose Women presenter Charlene White thanked Hammond and described her as "a trailblazer in every way".

Radio presenter and journalist Lorraine King wrote: “RIP Mona Hammond. An extremely talented Jamaican actress who did theatre and TV but will always be Auntie SuSu from Desmond’s to many of us.

“She will be sorely missed. May she sleep peacefully.”

