Ciaran shares his experience of being sexually assaulted by another man and why he is speaking out about it.

Ciaran was 21 when he was sexually assaulted by a man he'd been talking to on a gay social app.After chatting for several weeks and having numerous phone calls, Ciaran decided it was a good time to meet up.

He initially enjoyed his date's company but as the evening progressed, the date made a number of sexual advances towards Ciaran, which he rejected. This led to Ciaran being threatened with violence, being told to "get into the room, or I'm gonna punch you in the face."

Ciaran felt he had no other option but to allow "him just to get his pleasure in" and for him "to unfortunately suffer."Ciaran assumed that what had happened was just "a really bad experience with a guy". It wasn't until a few weeks later when he was chatting to friends that he realised that what he experienced was actually sexual assault.

Ciaran, who waived his right to anonymity to speak to ITV News, is sharing his experience because he believes that if the conversation around sexual violence was "talked about from a male perspective" as well as a female perspective, he would have known how to deal with the situation.

Currently, the government classes sexual violence against men and boys under the category of 'violence against women and girls'. It means that there isn't a dedicated government strategy to tackle sexual violence against men and boys.

1 in 6 men will experience sexual violence or abuse at some point in their lives

The Victim's Commissioner for England and Wales, Dame Vera Baird, who looks after the interests of victims of crime, says that this has resulted in male victims of sexual violence being 'little more than an afterthought' when it comes to government policy. A recent report by the commissioner says 1 in 6 men will experience sexual violence at some point in their lives.

Dame Vera has called for a dedicated strategy for male victims, and that the Home Office risked "promoting the [...] harmful stereotyping" that prevents them from coming forward to report the crime and find help.

Ciaran said "me being a guy, me being gay', because there is a lack of conversation surrounding the topic [of sexual violence against men], he 'didn't think [he] could experience something like that."

Ciaran reported the crime to the police after being encouraged by a friend. A man was arrested but police believed that if the case went to court it was unlikely it would lead to a successful prosecution because of a lack of physical evidence. Ciaran unsuccessfully appealed that decision.

There are barriers to men coming forward about their experience as survivors, with men often perceived as the perpetrators of sexual violence rather than the victims.Duncan Craig OBE, chief executive of Survivors Manchester, which supports male survivors of sexual abuse and rape, says the 'government and people think it's perfectly alright to minimise' the experiences of male survivors.

Mr Craig said government campaigns never feature men and boys, 'so society doesn't get the opportunity to digest' men's experiences of sexual violence.

In a statement to ITV News, the Home Office said they were "committed to supporting all victims of sexual violence and domestic abuse." They added that "in recognition of the specific challenges male victims may face, we published a Supporting Male Victims document to strengthen our response to this type of abuse.”

Following therapy, Ciaran joined the police as a special constable, saying that he wanted to "be a voice, and to be an ear, and be a shoulder" for survivors like himself.

Ciaran achieved his ambition of joining the police as a special constable following therapy Credit: Handout

He hopes that by "being so young and speaking out about it will encourage more people [to] take that power back from those people who unfortunately decided to take it away from them."

If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, you can contact the following sources of support:

