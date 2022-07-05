Highland Park shooting: Suspect 'planned his attack for several weeks'

The gunman who targeted a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb “planned his attack for several weeks”, police say.

More than 70 rounds were fired from a "high-powered rifle" during the attack which killed six people and injured over 30.

The suspected shooter, Robert E Crimo III, fled the scene in women's clothing and managed to escape by blending into the crowd. He was arrested by police after a manhunt which lasted several hours.

Crimo "pre-planned the attack" weeks in advance, and the firearm used was purchased legally in Illinois, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli told reporters on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old was "dressed in women's clothing" in what investigators believe was in an attempt to conceal his identity as he escaped alongside others who were fleeing the chaos.

Crimo remains in custody, and investigators said there is no indication there was anybody else involved in the attack. Authorities have not filed criminal charges.

This undated handout photo provided by the City of Highland Park Police Department shows Robert (Bobby) E. Crimo III. Credit: City of Highland Park Police Department via AP

Covelli said: "Based on where we're at at this point in the investigation, some of this is preliminary so it is subject to change as we keep moving forward, we do believe Crimo pre-planned this attack for several weeks.

"He brought a high-powered rifle to this parade, he accessed the roof of a business via a fire escape ladder, and began opening fire on innocent Independence Day celebration goers."

Crimo went to his mother's house after the attack, and borrowed her vehicle. An alert was issued, and police caught the car after a member of the public called 911.

A second rifle was found inside the vehicle.

Investigators who have interrogated the suspect and reviewed his social media posts have not determined a motive for the attack, Covelli said.

Nicolas Toledo was named as one of the victims of the attack by his family. Credit: GoFundMe

Nicolas Toledo, a grandfather in his 70s, was the first victim to be named locally by his family on Monday.

"My grandfather Nicolas Toledo father of eight and grandfather to many left us this morning July 4th, what was suppose to be a fun family day turned into a horrific nightmare for us all," said his granddaughter Xochil Toledo on a GoFundMe page.

"As a family we are broken, and numb," she added.

Jacki Sundheim, a teacher at a Highland Park synagogue, was also killed, confirmed North Shore Congregation Israel in an email to congregants.

"There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki's death and sympathy for her family and loved ones," the synagogue said.

“Jacki was a lifelong congregant of NSCI and a cherished member of NSCI’s staff team for decades. Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all," it added.

