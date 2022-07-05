Four in 10 travel insurance policies offer no protection for cancellations caused by airport or airline staff strikes, according to Which?

The consumer group analysed 199 packages provided by 71 insurance firms and found just 60% (120) offered cover in the event of industrial action.

This means a significant proportion of travellers could find themselves unprotected this summer amid airport staff shortages, while unions vote to strike for fairer pay and working conditions.

British Airways and EasyJet passengers have been told to brace for travel disruption over the coming months, while Ryanair's boss warned flight delays and cancellations will continue "right throughout the summer".

An estimated 700 BA check-in and ground-handling agents at Heathrow Airport could stage a walk out in summer after voting to strike, while easyJet cabin crews in Spain are to strike in three phases in July.

Jenny Ross, Which? money editor, said: “With many airlines warning of widespread disruption this summer and Covid cases on the rise, travellers should ensure they’ve taken out adequate insurance to cover any losses or unexpected costs they might face."

“We advise travellers to always check policies carefully to ensure they offer the cover that will be most appropriate to their trip, and to ensure they have cover in place from the time of booking," she added.

Which? also warned that it found huge disparities in the level of cover offered against Covid-related disruption.

Of the 199 policies researchers examined, fewer than one in 10 offered what it considers to be ‘complete’ protection in the event that a holiday is disrupted by Covid.

What to look out for to make sure you're covered for strike action:

Which? suggests five tips for ensuring your travel insurance provides the cover you need.