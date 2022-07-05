Boris Johnson was briefed "in person" about an investigation into Chris Pincher's conduct as a foreign office minister, a senior civil servant has said in a letter to the parliamentary standards commissioner.

It comes despite repeated denials that the prime minister was aware of any formal complaint made against the Tamworth MP.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Johnson's official spokesperson said the PM did know of claims that were “either resolved or did not progress to a formal complaint”, it was not considered appropriate to block Mr Pincher's appointment as deputy chief whip based on “unsubstantiated allegations”.

Mr Raab - who was foreign secretary at the time of the complaint - said on Tuesday morning that he did not expect Mr Johnson would have been told about it.

Speaking to Time Radio the deputy prime minister said the Cabinet Office ethics and propriety team, and the then chief whip Mark Spencer were informed in October 2019, but he did not believe there was any reason why the PM would have been told.

"I updated and reported back to the chief whip so that he was aware given the wider responsibility the chief whip has, but I wouldn't have expected in relation to something which didn't merit a formal process, let alone a sanction, to go directly to the prime minister," he told Times Radio.

Mr Raab also said he had spoken to Mr Pincher about his conduct and warned him that it must not be repeated.

The former foreign secretary told Times Radio: "There was a complaint made in October 2019. It was a complaint of inappropriate conduct. I immediately agreed with the permanent secretary he should conduct an assessment whether it warranted disciplinary action.

"He did so. The permanent secretary did not think independently that any formal action under the Civil Service disciplinary processes in the Foreign Office was warranted.

"He spoke to Chris Pincher. I also spoke to Chris Pincher to make sure the behaviour was not repeated.

"I also, for assurance and to make sure we had taken the most rigorous approach, referred the matter to the Cabinet Office ethics and propriety team who looked at it and they confirmed there wasn't a case for proceeding under the Ministerial Code.

"We followed the processes - I did - to the letter, in fact beyond what was recommended."

In response to the BBC's claims, a government spokesperson said: “There are robust procedures in place for any members of staff to raise allegations of misconduct. It is long-standing policy not to comment on any matters involving individual cases.”

Mr Pincher has been approached for comment.

Downing Street – and a succession of ministers – had previously stated that Mr Johnson had not been aware of any “specific allegations” against Mr Pincher.

The former deputy chief whip plunged the government into a new crisis when he dramatically quit last week over allegations he groped two men at a Conservative private members’ club.

He had previously resigned from the whips’ office in 2017 over claims he made unwanted advances to a young activist, but was later reinstated after being cleared by an internal Conservative Party investigation.

Over the weekend, however, details emerged in the press of further claims about alleged sexual advances to men – including two fellow Conservative MPs – over a period of years.

Mr Pincher has denied the allegations to the newspapers which carried them.

However, Mr Johnson’s spokesperson said the prime minister had been aware of the “speculation” there had been about Mr Pincher over a number of years when he made him deputy chief whip.

“I can’t get into too much detail but he did take advice on some of the allegations that had been made, but there was no formal complaint at that time and it was deemed not appropriate to stop an appointment simply because of unsubstantiated allegations,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson declined to comment on a claim by Mr Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings that the prime minister had referred to the MP as “Pincher by name, pincher by nature”.

“I’m simply not going to comment on content of what was or wasn’t said in private conversations,” the spokesman said.

Asked on Monday evening whether it was appropriate for Mr Johnson to make Mr Pincher deputy chief whip despite claims about his conduct, Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested the PM had been working off “rumours”.

He told LBC’s Tonight With Andrew Marr: “There were rumours. I think prime ministers have to be just, they can’t just say, ‘I’ve heard a bit of gossip and I think you’ve done something that I wouldn’t approve of’.

“You can’t judge people on rumours, that’s fundamentally unjust. There are rumours about all sorts of people that turn out never to come to anything.”

The new questions over what the PM knew before appointing Mr Pincher to the whips’ office will overshadow Mr Johnson’s attempts to soldier on with his premiership, as he hailed “an important moment in our mission to ease the burden on households and rebuild our economy”.

Mr Johnson made the remarks ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, where ministers will look to planned changes to National Insurance thresholds coming into effect on Wednesday.

At the time Mr Pincher was appointed – alongside new chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris – Mr Johnson was facing pressure from Tory MPs seeking to oust him over lockdown parties in Downing Street.

The two men had run a shadow whipping operation – reportedly codenamed Operation Save Big Dog – to shore up his position and the Prime Minister was said to have wanted them to take over the full whips’ office.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the appointment of Mr Pincher as Tory deputy chief whip was another example of poor judgment by Mr Johnson.

“I have got no sympathy with a Prime Minister who repeatedly makes bad judgment calls,” he told Sky News.

“We have been living with a version of this story for month after month after month. Bad judgment by a man who puts himself above everything. I don’t have any sympathy for him.”

Although Mr Pincher quit his Government position on Thursday evening, Mr Johnson has faced criticism it was not until 5pm on Friday that he finally had the whip withdrawn and was expelled from the parliamentary Conservative Party.

Mr Pincher faces an investigation by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme after one of the men he allegedly groped last week at the Carlton Club submitted a formal complaint.

In a statement at the weekend, the Tamworth MP – who now sits as an independent – said he would co-operate fully with the inquiry.

“As I told the Prime Minister, I drank far too much on Wednesday night, embarrassing myself and others, and I am truly sorry for the upset I caused,” he said.

“The stresses of the last few days, coming on top of those over the last several months, have made me accept that I will benefit from professional medical support.

“I am in the process of seeking that now, and I hope to be able to return to my constituency duties as soon as possible.”