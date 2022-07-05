Mother-of-two Tatjana Maria said it was a "dream" to live through her sporting success with her family, as she described having "goosebumps everywhere" after reaching her first grand slam semi-final at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, who gave birth to youngest daughter Cecilia last April, fought back from a set down to win against fellow German Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

The world No 103 came from 4-2 down in the third set to secure a coveted place in the last four.

Tatjana Maria (left) hugs Jule Niemeier after winning the match in the quarter finals on Court 1. Credit: PA

Maria, who had not won a match at a slam since the US Open in 2018, described having "goosebumps everywhere" following the victory.

“It was such a tough match against Jule, but I think today we made Germany really proud,” she said on-court. “It is a dream to live this with my family, with my two little girls. One year ago I just gave birth almost.”

According to reports, she has been practicing with her eight-year-old daughter, Charlotte, and says she is proud of performing so well in front of her children.

On Sunday, Maria told cheering spectators that being a mother to two children is “the best feeling in the world” after she won against Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko.

The 34-year-old, from Bad Saulgau in southern Germany, told the crowd: “It makes me so proud to be a mum. “It’s the best feeling in the world. I love to be a mother and I love my two kids and to be able to do this together. “Everybody is so nice and supporting us, and believing in me and my family. It makes it so special.”

Tennis star and 41-year-old mother Serena Williams also played in the singles tournament this year but was knocked out in the first round.