Following the resignations of Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak - what now for the Cabinet?

Boris Johnson will be relieved that many of the other big beasts have quickly confirmed they are staying put.

So far I've had confirmations from those working with Priti Patel, Liz Truss, Michael Gove, Anne-Marie Trevalyan, Dominic Raab, Kwasi Kwarteng and Ben Wallace.

Earlier in the day Nadhim Zahawi made clear to his spads (special advisers) that he wasn't going either - but could that have changed? The education secretary has certainly gone quiet.

And there are others we are yet to hear from. Beyond the cabinet there are ministers on resignation watch too.

Enough seem to be staying for the Prime Minister to get through Tuesday night, but the instability is massive and the threat to the PM more generally has just risen hugely.

As one MP said to me - some colleagues are way more furious about this than partygate - because the deputy chief whip role is meant to offer pastoral support to the party.

Plus, in the last few days, another lie.

Aides to other ministers say "it's just the two who want to be prime minister" but they both stuck through a lot and going now is going to rock the boat- big time.