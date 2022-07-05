Who's said they're sticking with Boris Johnson, who's quit, and who's stayed quiet?
Boris Johnson's leadership has been rocked by the bombshell resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.
Here ITV News keeps track of which key figures in government are still supporting the prime minister, and who is remaining quiet on the issue for now.
Who has quit:
Chancellor Rishi Sunak
Health Secretary Sajid Javid
Conservative Party Vice Chair Bim Afolami
Trade Envoy to Morocco Andrew Murrison
Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for NI Jonathan Gullis
Parliamentary Private Secretary to Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Saqib Bhatti
Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Department of Transport Nicola Richards
Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Welsh Office Virginia Crosbie
Who has said they're sticking with the PM:
Home Secretary Priti Patel
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
Steve Barclay, Downing Street Chief of Staff
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
Housing Secretary Michael Gove
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng
International Trade Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan
Environment Secretary, George Eustice
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis
Scotland Secretary Alister Jack
Jacob Rees-Mogg, Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
President for COP26 Alok Sharma (although he did not explicitly state his support, in a tweet on Tuesday evening he said he is "getting on with [his] job working with countries to deliver on their COP26 commitments").
Who is yet to signal their intent?
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart
Leader of the House of Lords, Baroness Evans of Bowes Park
