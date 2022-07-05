Boris Johnson's leadership has been rocked by the bombshell resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.

Here ITV News keeps track of which key figures in government are still supporting the prime minister, and who is remaining quiet on the issue for now.

Who has quit:

Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Health Secretary Sajid Javid

Conservative Party Vice Chair Bim Afolami

Trade Envoy to Morocco Andrew Murrison

Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for NI Jonathan Gullis

Parliamentary Private Secretary to Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Saqib Bhatti

Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Department of Transport Nicola Richards

Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Welsh Office Virginia Crosbie

Who has said they're sticking with the PM:

Home Secretary Priti Patel

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Steve Barclay, Downing Street Chief of Staff

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

Housing Secretary Michael Gove

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng

International Trade Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Environment Secretary, George Eustice

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis

Scotland Secretary Alister Jack

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps

President for COP26 Alok Sharma (although he did not explicitly state his support, in a tweet on Tuesday evening he said he is "getting on with [his] job working with countries to deliver on their COP26 commitments").

Who is yet to signal their intent?

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart

Leader of the House of Lords, Baroness Evans of Bowes Park

