Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios charged with assault

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios has been charged with assault.

Media reports in Australia suggest the charge relates to the tennis star's ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari.

He is due to appear in court next month over the alleged assault in December 2021.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Police said: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

His barrister Jason Moffett told the Canberra Times in Australia the charge was “in the context of a domestic relationship".

He said: “The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.”

Kyrgios beat Brandon Nakashima in five sets on Monday to make the last eight at the All England Club for a second time, which is scheduled for Thursday.

It has been a controversial tournament for Kyrgios, who has made headlines for disciplinary questions.

The world number 40 received a £8,260 fine as punishment after he admitted to spitting in the direction of a spectator who had heckled him during the first-round tie against Paul Jubb, and a £3,300 fine for swearing during Saturday’s fiery clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

A third punishment could be on the horizon given Kyrgios, who has regularly clashed with line judges at this grand slam, broke the strict dress code at Wimbledon when he wore red Air Jordan trainers and a red cap for an on-court interview following his most recent victory.