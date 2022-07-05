Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign from government in protest at PM

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have resigned from government in protest against Boris Johnson's leadership.

The former Cabinet ministers told the PM they had lost confidence in him.

The chancellor wrote: " The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. "I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

Mr Javid said the public had concluded the government is neither popular nor competent and "this situation will not change under your leadership and you have therefore lost my confidence".

In his letter to the PM, the health secretary told Mr Johnson that the British people "rightly expect integrity from their government".

He said the recent vote of confidence was a "moment for humility, grip and new direction".

He wrote: "The tone you set as leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country.

"Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest.

"Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither."

